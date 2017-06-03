« ARPA-E to issue FOAs for advanced modular nuclear reactors, ultra-high efficient hybrid systems for gas-to-electricity | Main | Has Permian Productivity Peaked? »

Nissan Chile delivers fleet of 25 LEAFs to Enel, the country’s largest electricity group

3 June 2017

Nissan Chile delivered a fleet of 25 LEAF electric vehicles to employees of Enel, Chile’s largest electricity group in terms of installed capacity. The initiative is part of the first electric vehicle sales program exclusively for fleet customers in Chile.

As part of its sustainability policy, Enel offered its employees a subsidy for the purchase of an electric car. Following a raffle, 25 of its employees selected a Nissan LEAF.

Today we celebrate a very important milestone for Enel, which will mark a before and after in the massification of electric mobility in Chile. Through our workers, we will put electric cars in circulation in the streets of Santiago. This delivery confirms that electric mobility is viable and attractive in price compared to conventional cars. Besides, we take a very important step in the real contribution to the decontamination of our city. —Nicola Cotugno, general manager of Enel Chile

LEAF vehicles marketed by Nissan Chile will be supported by the distributor Salazar & Israel, which has the equipment and technical knowledge to support this program.