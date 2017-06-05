« Cadillac demonstrates V2I capability with traffic siginals | Main

Print this post

New fleet customers for XL Hybrid’s plug-in hybrid upfit for Ford F-150 pickups

5 June 2017

XL Hybrids announced new fleet customers who intend to purchase its XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution for Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The Fleet-Ready technology is the industry’s first ship-thru upfit on half-ton pickup trucks from a leading OEM. XLP will provide a 50% improvement in miles driven per gallon for major fleets across the United States, as well as significant reductions in CO 2 emissions.

Three of the latest companies that intend to add XLP F-150s to their fleet include the City of Long Beach, Calif.; Southern California Edison (SCE); and Tampa Electric (TECO). They join the previously announced customers, NV Energy, DTE Energy, San Diego Gas & Electric Company—which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 110 units—Liberty Utilities, and Hawaiian Electric Company.

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 and MY18 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP will also be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the new 3.3L base engine featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP is compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

Installation of the XLP PHEV system can be completed in just hours on half-ton pickup trucks as a Ford ship-thru upfit. Featuring a volume-production ready high voltage lithium battery pack, XLP will accommodate full charging overnight with Level 1 and less than three hours for Level 2 charging using an industry-standard J1772 plug interface. The XLP technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact. Fleets will maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XLP powertrain. The XLP system will have no special maintenance requirements.

XLP will also include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports carbon dioxide emissions reductions. The proprietary XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.