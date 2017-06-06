« Proterra joins CharIN as first NA electric bus company member | Main

Print this post

California Governor signs agreement with China national government to cooperate on green tech

6 June 2017

In China, California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. signed an agreement with China’s Minister of Science and Technology to deepen cooperation on the development of green technology. Governor Brown also met with China President Xi Jinping for approximately 45 minutes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Governor and President discussed the importance of expanding cooperation on green technology, innovation and trade.

The agreement on behalf of California builds on two sub-national pacts on green technology that Brown signed earlier this week with Sichuan and Jiangsu provinces.

Specifically, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)—explicitly not a contract or a treaty—expands cooperation on the advancement of low-carbon, renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies such as zero-emission vehicles, energy storage, grid modernization and low-carbon urban development. Under the agreement, California and China will also deepen their partnership and coordination on greenhouse gas emission and air pollution reduction programs, including emissions trading systems and carbon capture.

Governor Brown also spoke at a Clean Energy Ministerial forum focused on electric vehicles; met with Hebei Province’s Governor, Xu Qin; met with China’s Minister of Commerce, Zhong Shan; and spoke at a Clean Energy Ministerial event organized by the Energy Foundation on the economic transition to clean energy.

Governor Brown is cohosting the Under2 Clean Energy Forum with China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Sichuan Province. The forum builds on the event Governor Brown launched last year in San Francisco during the Clean Energy Ministerial.

The Under2 Coalition—an international pact among cities, states and countries committed to limiting the increase in global average temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius—now includes 170 jurisdictions on six continents. These members collectively represent more than 1.18 billion people and $27.5 trillion GDP—equivalent to 16% of the global population and 37% of the global economy. Among the coalition members are 10 US states and eight US cities that together account for nearly one-third of US population and GDP.