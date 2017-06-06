« UNSW Sydney team develops inexpensive water-splitting catalyst using 2D MOF framework array | Main | California Governor signs agreement with China national government to cooperate on green tech »

Print this post

Proterra joins CharIN as first NA electric bus company member

6 June 2017

The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN e.V.), an international organization developing and establishing the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles of all kinds, announced that Proterra has become its first North American electric bus company member.

Proterra said it joined CharIN to help ensure heavy-duty electric vehicle needs are considered in charging infrastructure standardization discussions domestically and around the globe. The company brings to CharIN transit design, manufacturing and charging expertise, as well as extensive real-world operations experience that will complement and supplement the CharIN roster of members and partners.

Proterra vehicles have proven themselves over more than 3.3 million miles of service using the CCS Standard, which leverages passenger market volumes for improved reliability, reduced costs and increased compatibility in yards and across transit agencies.