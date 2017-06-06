« Average new vehicle fuel economy in US in May unchanged from April and May 2016 | Main | UNSW Sydney team develops inexpensive water-splitting catalyst using 2D MOF framework array »

DOE to award nearly $4M for projects on recovering rare earth elements from coal and coal by-products

6 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will award an estimated $3.95 million (DE-FOA-0001718) to projects to develop new technologies or technology advancements that result in improvements in technical, environmental, and economic performance of existing technologies to recover rare earth elements (REE) from domestic US coal and coal by-products.

NETL has previously awarded REE projects that are focused on recovering > 2 wt% T-REEe (total rare earth elements on an elemental [non-oxide] basis) production from coal and coal by-products, as well as service contracts to external entities to identify and characterize pre-combustion coal and coal-related materials in various regions of the US.

Additionally, NETL has recently solicited applications to achieve small-scale production of salable REEs in the form of final products such as individual high purity rare earth oxides and/or other individual rare earth compounds from domestic US sources of pre-combustion coal and coal by-products.

The new funding opportunity announcement outlines three areas of interest (AOI):