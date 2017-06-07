« NEVS’ Tianjin JV partners with Microsoft on car connectivity | Main | EPFL team develops low-cost catalyst for splitting CO2 »

US new light-duty diesel sales dropped slightly in 2016 to 280,000 units from 300,000 in 2015

7 June 2017

The US added more than 280,000 new diesel passenger vehicles across the country in 2016, with Texas, California and Florida having the highest numbers of diesel vehicles, according to a Diesel Technology Forum analysis of the latest Vehicles in Operation (VIO) data compiled by IHS Automotive (December 2016). The number of diesel car, SUV, full-size pickup trucks and vans in operation reached 8 million in 2016.

The 2016 increase in diesel sales was about 6.7% smaller than the some 300,000 added to the US vehicle parc in 2015, but still demonstrated resilience in a market that had 25% fewer model choices available. The 2016 increase in diesel registrations was due to the expanding popularity and increasing number of choices in the light-duty pickup market, DTF said. This more than offset the decrease in diesel car registrations due to the 25% drop in number of choices available on the market.

