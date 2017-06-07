« NEVS’ Tianjin JV partners with Microsoft on car connectivity | Main | EPFL team develops low-cost catalyst for splitting CO2 »
US new light-duty diesel sales dropped slightly in 2016 to 280,000 units from 300,000 in 2015
7 June 2017
The US added more than 280,000 new diesel passenger vehicles across the country in 2016, with Texas, California and Florida having the highest numbers of diesel vehicles, according to a Diesel Technology Forum analysis of the latest Vehicles in Operation (VIO) data compiled by IHS Automotive (December 2016). The number of diesel car, SUV, full-size pickup trucks and vans in operation reached 8 million in 2016.
The 2016 increase in diesel sales was about 6.7% smaller than the some 300,000 added to the US vehicle parc in 2015, but still demonstrated resilience in a market that had 25% fewer model choices available. The 2016 increase in diesel registrations was due to the expanding popularity and increasing number of choices in the light-duty pickup market, DTF said. This more than offset the decrease in diesel car registrations due to the 25% drop in number of choices available on the market.
Highlights of the analysis include:
Eastern states showed the fastest growth in diesel light pickup registrations, led by the District of Columbia (+20%), New Jersey (+17%) and New York (+15%). Eight of the Top 10 fastest growth states were in the East.
Three Northeastern states had the highest percentage of new diesel car and SUV registrations in 2016: Vermont (+35%), Maine (+29%) and New Hampshire (+12%).
Similar to 2015, California was number one in the total number of diesel cars and SUVs followed by Texas and Florida.
Texas once again held the number one spot in the pickup segment (which includes light duty and heavy-duty pick-ups), followed by California and Florida.
North Carolina (+9%) was the top state in the growth of all diesel passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, light pickups and vans) followed by Georgia (+6.5%) and Utah (+6.3%).
Smaller population Western states had the overall highest percentage of diesel passenger vehicles led by Wyoming (11%), Montana (8%) and Idaho (7.5%). All 10 of the states with highest percentage of diesels were from West of the Mississippi River.
Diesel passenger vehicles (cars, pickup trucks and SUVs) continued to outnumber hybrid vehicles in all states except California, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.
