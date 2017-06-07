« DOE to award $13.5M to advance solid oxide fuel cells to commercialization | Main | Ricardo collaborates with California Fuel Cell Partnership on hydrogen trucks; TCO assessment »

Print this post

GM, Honda fuel cell manufacturing JV unveils logo

7 June 2017

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC (FCSM), the joint venture company established by General Motors and Honda for the production of advanced hydrogen fuel cell systems (earlier post), revealed its company logo at an event recognizing local elected officials for helping bring the operation to metro Detroit.

Announced on 30 Jan 2017, FCSM is the auto industry’s first joint venture formed to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cell systems. Production is expected to begin around 2020 with the output shared by Honda and GM, which will then use the systems separately in their respective products. The plant, located in the same facility as GM’s battery pack manufacturing operation, is expected to create about 100 new jobs by the time it is in full operation.

The co-developed new generation stack builds on the compact size and high-performance of Honda’s current generation stack in the Clarity by achieving significant cost reductions.