NEVS’ Tianjin JV partners with Microsoft on car connectivity

7 June 2017

NEVS’ Tianjin Joint Venture NNEV (National New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd) will adopt Microsoft’s advanced Cloud technology to power NEVS’ mobility solutions globally.

The partnership will aim to enhance the in-car experience of NEVS products and service with Microsoft’s forefront technology in connectivity and will lay a solid foundation for NEVS’ future improvements on the offers.

Microsoft, with their very rich knowledge and experience in the digital services will play an important role in NEVS transformation from an electric vehicle manufacturer to a mobility service provider. We look forward to a more in-depth cooperation in areas such as car connectivity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to create more possibilities in the new energy vehicle industries. —Mattias Bergman, President of NEVS

At CES Asia 2017 in Shanghai, NEVS also unveiled the new InMotion Concept as a vision for a level 5 autonomous vehicle, in which the interior will be adapted for passenger needs.

NEVS was founded in 2012 and acquired the main assets of the Saab Automobile bankruptcy estates. The company is owned by NME Holdings Ltd., Tianjin Bin Hai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area (THT) and State Research Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SRIT). NEVS’ vision is to shape mobility for a more sustainable future. Core to this is a global portfolio of fully electric premium cars, mobility solutions and sustainable city offerings.