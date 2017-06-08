« Eck Industries exclusively licenses cerium-aluminum alloy co-developed by ORNL; high-temperature automotive and aerospace applications | Main | Honda targeting introduction of Level 4 automated driving capability by 2025; Level 3 by 2020 »

Print this post

Autotalks launches bike-to-vehicle (B2V) technology to prevent motorcycle accidents

8 June 2017

Israel-based Autotalks, a provider of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, is launching its bike-to-vehicle (B2V) solution, a technology for the prevention of motorcycle accidents. The solution is based on the B2X (Bike-to-Everything) chipset developed by the company.

Bosch announced on 23 May that it is carrying out a development B2V study that incorporates Autotalks’ B2V technology alongside Ducati’s motorcycles and Cohda Wireless’ software stack. The company also said that according to Bosch accident research, the B2V technology could prevent nearly a third of all powered two-wheeler accidents with casualties in Germany.

Autotalks’ B2V solution enables detection of motorcycles that are not visible to the human eye or cameras of any sort. To allow riders and drivers who are farther away to reliably receive the necessary information, the technology makes use of multi-hopping, which forwards the information automatically from vehicle to vehicle. In critical situations, therefore, all road users know what is happening and are able to take appropriate action in advance.

The advantages of the Autotalks’ solution include, among other things, simple integration, low power consumption, the smallest form factor, highest range of operating temperature and smallest physical size, which results in its resistance to the strong vibration and challenging environmental conditions of motorcycles.

Light-weight and small size are critical for motorcycle integration. Antenna flexibility is important for supporting various motorcycles types. Autotalk’s CRATON2 flexibility allows simple connectivity to vehicle bus or to connectivity such as Bluetooth for HMI integration.



Potential locations for V2X hardware. Source: AutoTalk. Click to enlarge.

CRATON2, specifically designed for autonomous vehicles, integrates a mobility-optimized IEEE802.11p modem, ultra-low-latency V2X Hardware Security Module (eHSM), hardware acceleration engines for lin-rate message verification, single/dual ARM Cortex A7 processor capable of running full V2X middleware and applications and optional secure CAN MCU.

In addition, CRATON2 supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac to enable external WiFi for supplementary value added services. Due to its high level of integration, CRATON2 is cost-optimized, as it reduces development, integration and certification effort and ensures the quickest time-to-market.

The use of DSRC (dedicated short range communications) protocol enables cars and motorcycles to safely exchange data such as speed, direction of travel, location and braking mode. Since motorcycles rarely have telematics services and are not obliged to support the eCall regulation, they do not include a cellular modem. Therefore, according to Autotalks, the simplest and cheapest connectivity for motorcycles is DSRC.

The launch of B2V technology is a significant milestone for Autotalks as well as for motorcycle drivers. Motorcycle accidents are one of the world’s leading causes of unnatural deaths. According to World Health Organization data from 2015, 23% out of 1.25 million traffic fatalities is a motorcycle rider. A 2013 study conducted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that motorcyclists have a 26-fold higher risk of death than those who drive other vehicles.