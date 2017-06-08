« Transdev, Delphi partner on autonomous transportation; testing 1st open-road, driverless on-demand mobility service in EU | Main

Nissan releases X-Trail with ProPILOT autonomous drive function in Japan

8 June 2017

The Nissan X-Trail today became the brand’s second car available with ProPILOT, Nissan’s autonomous-drive technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving. The updated X-Trail is now on sale at Nissan dealers throughout Japan today. ProPILOT, the car’s main new feature, supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway. The technology has until now only been available in the Nissan Serena, which was fully redesigned in August.

Other features in the updated X-Trail include:

Intelligent Park Assist with a function that automatically sets parking positions (factory option on every grade);

Intelligent Around View Monitor, which can display a view from all sides on the display screen;

Intelligent Rear View Mirror, both available as dealer options (factory option on every grade); and

Remote-controlled automatic rear doors (with hands-free/automatic reverse features), which can be unlocked and operated by sliding your foot under the rear bumper.

Safety features include: