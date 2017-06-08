« Transdev, Delphi partner on autonomous transportation; testing 1st open-road, driverless on-demand mobility service in EU | Main
Nissan releases X-Trail with ProPILOT autonomous drive function in Japan
8 June 2017
The Nissan X-Trail today became the brand’s second car available with ProPILOT, Nissan’s autonomous-drive technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving. The updated X-Trail is now on sale at Nissan dealers throughout Japan today. ProPILOT, the car’s main new feature, supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway. The technology has until now only been available in the Nissan Serena, which was fully redesigned in August.
Other features in the updated X-Trail include:
Intelligent Park Assist with a function that automatically sets parking positions (factory option on every grade);
Intelligent Around View Monitor, which can display a view from all sides on the display screen;
Intelligent Rear View Mirror, both available as dealer options (factory option on every grade); and
Remote-controlled automatic rear doors (with hands-free/automatic reverse features), which can be unlocked and operated by sliding your foot under the rear bumper.
Safety features include:
Intelligent Lane Intervention, which can warn the driver and assists with steering when the vehicle begins to move out of its lane on freeways and arterial roads;
Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which can detect vehicles crossing behind your car and warn you; and
High Beam Assist, which can automatically switch between low and high beams when oncoming traffic is detected.
