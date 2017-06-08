« Taoglas launches low-profile, compact multi-antenna reference design for the next generation of connected car | Main | Transdev, Delphi partner on autonomous transportation; testing 1st open-road, driverless on-demand mobility service in EU »

Parkopedia to provide Audi with global in-car parking service

8 June 2017

Parkopedia, the world’s largest parking service provider, has been selected to be the new global provider of Audi’s premium in-car parking services as of June 2017.

The Parkopedia premium parking service will include off-street and on-street parking data as well as dynamic space availability for both legacy installed and new vehicles.

Markets covered include Europe, the Americas, Japan, Australasia, Middle East and Africa. Audi China has been using Parkopedia since January 2017.

The service allows drivers to find the closest, cheapest or available parking to their destination, pay for it and navigate directly to the parking space.