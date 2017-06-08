« Nissan releases X-Trail with ProPILOT autonomous drive function in Japan | Main | Eck Industries exclusively licenses cerium-aluminum alloy co-developed by ORNL; high-temperature automotive and aerospace applications »

CARB certifies ROUSH CleanTech propane engine to .05 g/bhp-hr NOx

8 June 2017

ROUSH CleanTech has developed the first propane autogas engine available in class 4-7 vehicles and Blue Bird Type C buses certified to the optional low NO x level .05 g/bhp-hr. These new Environmental Protection Agency- and California Air Resources Board-certified propane engines are 75% cleaner than the current emissions standard.

Nitrogen oxides are a group of gases known as a primary contributor to acid rain, smog and other air quality issues. The EPA states that exposure to NO x can trigger health problems such as asthma and other respiratory issues. CARB has encouraged heavy-duty engine manufacturers to reduce levels below the current mandatory EPA standard of .2 grams per brake horsepower per hour (known as g/bhp-hr).

The certification covers ROUSH CleanTech 6.8L V10 3V propane engines for school bus and commercial truck engines with no additional upfront cost. ROUSH CleanTech has begun installing the new low NO x engines in its Ford commercial vehicles and Blue Bird Vision propane school buses with 2017MY engines.

Over the past year, NO x awareness has increased due to the Volkswagen emissions compliance issue. The Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust was created to fund actions with cleaner technology that reduce excess emissions of NO x .