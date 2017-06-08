« Parkopedia to provide Audi with global in-car parking service | Main | DLR and Lufthansa Technik investigate aviation biofuels in large-scale test »

Transdev, Delphi partner on autonomous transportation; testing 1st open-road, driverless on-demand mobility service in EU

8 June 2017

Transdev, a leading global provider of mobility services, and Delphi Automotive PLC have entered into a commercial partnership to develop a global, fully automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The system will utilize Transdev Universal Routing Engine (URE) and Delphi’s previously announced automated driving platform—the Centralized Sensing, Localization and Planning (CSLP) platform which Delphi is developing in partnership with Mobileye. (Earlier post.)

Transdev and Delphi will start collaborating on pilot programs in Paris-Saclay and Rouen (Normandy) France, as the first EU driverless, on-demand mobility service on an open road.

Delphi and Transdev will share knowledge of AMoD systems to develop fully autonomous vehicles, a driverless vehicle infrastructure solution (DVIS) and cloud infrastructure to support a commercial AMoD system that can operate globally.

To accomplish this, Delphi will integrate its turnkey CSLP platform into Transdev’s mobility service vehicles, including a centralized computer running Delphi’s Ottomatika vehicle control software, a comprehensive sensor suite, and all the required connectivity and data devices based on Control-Tec real-time analytics, Movimento’s secure, over-the-air (OTA) technologies and Mobileye’s REM technology.

Transdev will integrate its Universal Routing Engine (URE) and remote control-command software, including intelligent infrastructure and additional software modules dedicated to public transportation and leverage its deep knowledge in client use-cases, safety and quality of service specifications for shared mobility services.

Transdev has initiated an Autonomous on-demand Mobility service program in Normandy this year. The collaboration with Delphi will allow the two groups jointly to test the entire system: dispatch, remote control-command and vehicles, and test the sensor architecture and intelligence for driverless last-mile and door-to-door transportation service with the next phase including a commercial service.

In Paris-Saclay, Transdev and Delphi and will collaborate on the development of a first mile, last-mile on-demand solution between a conventional railway station and the Paris-Saclay plateau and campus.

A 70% owned subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts in which Veolia has a shareholding of 30%, Transdev is a leading global provider of mobility services. It supports public transport authorities in everything from the pre-project phase to project management assistance to daily operation of public transport networks. With 83,000 employees in 19 countries, the group operates 43,000 vehicles and 22 tramway networks. In 2016, Transdev had a turnover of €6.7 billion euros.