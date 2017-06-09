« Cognata raises $5M to launch deep learning simulation to speed time to market for autonomous vehicles | Main

Print this post

eSync Alliance initiative seeks to drive industry-wide secure automotive OTA and diagnostics

9 June 2017

Excelfore, a provider of Cloud platform and connectivity applications for transportation, has introduced the eSync Alliance, a global automotive initiative to drive multi-company solutions for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostic-data in the automotive electronics eco-system.

The eSync Alliance envisions automotive suppliers working cooperatively to provide eSync Compliant components. Designed to support full-vehicle OTA solutions as well as vehicle diagnostics and telematics data-management with end-to-end security, the eSync Alliance seeks to reduce the time and risks of developing and deploying fully connected cars.

Modern cars now incorporate dozens if not hundreds of software-driven sensors and controllers. The ever-increasing need for automakers to be able to update software over-the-air for feature improvements, recall avoidance, and security patches is well established. However, to date, only a small number of proprietary solutions serve the automotive market. The eSync Alliance specifically addresses this by creating a community of companies that cooperate to provide standardized and interoperable OTA and diagnostic-data solutions.

eSync Alliance members will be able to brand their solutions as eSync Compliant if they meet the program requirements, which include criteria for conformance to APIs and specific features. The eSync Compliant mark will ensure a common OTA data path reaching all the different electronic devices in the car, streamlining integration and testing efforts. The eSync Compliance program provides not only the path to push software updates to the devices in the car, but also to pull diagnostic data from those devices in the car.