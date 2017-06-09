« Nissan making Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standard across best-selling models for MY2018 | Main | Cognata raises $5M to launch deep learning simulation to speed time to market for autonomous vehicles »

Print this post

Honda to focus on PHEVs, development of battery-electrics in addition to fuel cell vehicles; 2/3 of sales electrified by 2030

9 June 2017

At a press meeting in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President & CEO Takahiro Hachigo discussed the future direction of Honda, including various products and technologies and the company’s new 2030 Vision.

Hachigo said that Honda aims to electrify two-thirds of global automobile unit sales in 2030. The company will put a central focus on hybrid-based models utilizing a high-efficiency plug-in hybrid system unique to Honda. As for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), Honda will strengthen the development of battery-electric vehicles in addition to fuel cell electric vehicles (FCV).

In addition to a China-exclusive model scheduled to go on sale in 2018, a dedicated EV model for other regions is also currently under development. Honda will introduce this model at an auto show this fall.

Hachigo noted that to increase development speed further, the company is strengthening its system and capability for the development of electrified vehicles. In October of last year, it established within Honda R&D an Electric Vehicle Development Division, a specialized team which will be in charge of developing the entire vehicle including the powertrain and body.

On the two-wheel front, Honda is striving to promote the electrification of commuter models, and plans to introduce some new models including an electric scooter in 2018.

Honda is currently working on the research and development of a highly-convenient system for electric commuters, which features a detachable mobile battery that is easy to replace and/or recharge. Honda is considering demonstration testing of this mobile battery in collaboration with the Japan Post Co., Ltd. in Japan.