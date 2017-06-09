« Climeworks launches world’s first commercial plant to capture CO2 from air; potential for CO2-neutral fuels | Main

PSA Group fitting gasoline particulate filters on all GDI engines from December 2017

9 June 2017

The PSA Group has developed a Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), to treat particle emissions from gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. This technology offers 75% higher efficiency in terms of the number of particles captured.

Starting in December 2017, PSA Group will roll out the GPF to all PSA Group GDI engines—on the 3-cylinder turbo engine families, as well as the 4-cylinder units—regardless of the model. These engines are being upgraded on this occasion to increase performance and output, and thus increase fuel economy even further.

The engines will be combined with an expanded range of gearboxes, including a new 6-speed manual transmission and an 8-speed automatic transmission (EAT8) to more significantly increase fuel economy, while providing the best level of driving comfort.