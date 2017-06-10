« PSA Group fitting gasoline particulate filters on all GDI engines from December 2017 | Main

10th Generation Honda Accord launching this year with advanced new powertrain lineup; next-gen two-motor hybrid

10 June 2017

Honda will launch the tenth-generation Accord ever later this year. A new-from-the-ground-up design that features a more aggressive stance and proportion than any previous Accord complements the lineup of three advanced new powertrains. The Accord is the US’ best-selling midsize sedan, the number one choice of individual American car buyers cumulatively since 2010 (according to Urban Science cumulative cumulative retail sales data for all car models in the industry for 2010-2017CYTD May).

The three powertrains in the 2018 Accord will include two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission and a sporty 6-speed manual transmission that will be available on both turbo engines, as well as a new next-generation two-motor hybrid powertrain system (Honda is using the second-generation two-motor hybrid system in the 2017 Accord, earlier post).

The new Accord design will have a lower and wider appearance that creates a more aggressive and athletic stance. Honda will release additional details on the all-new 2018 Accord design, technology and performance in the weeks ahead.

The 2018 Accord will feature two available high-torque, high-efficiency turbocharged powerplants, a 1.5-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC), mated to either a Honda continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission; and a 2.0-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission—the industry’s first 10AT for a front-wheel-drive passenger car—or a 6-speed manual.

An all-new, even more refined Accord Hybrid will be powered by the next-generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid technology, which operates without the use of a conventional automatic transmission.

The Accord has been the US retail sales leader in the midsize sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales data, Accord is the top selling midsize sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall, surpassed only by the new Honda Civic (Urban Science data). Accord also is an unprecedented 31-time recipient of Car and Driver magazine’s “10 Best” award.

Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. Accord is the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio auto plant since November 1982, with cumulative US production exceeding 11 million units over 35 years of US manufacturing.

The new 2018 Accord’s 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo engines will be produced at Honda’s Anna, Ohio engine plant. The Accord’s CVT transmission will be manufactured at the company’s Russells Point, Ohio plant, and its new 10-speed automatic transmission will be produced in the company’s Tallapoosa, Georgia plant.

Honda recently announced a $149-million investment in the Russells Point and Tallapoosa plants to facilitate production of the new 10AT and its components in America. Additional investments related to manufacturing of the new Accord will be announced closer to its fall 2017 launch.