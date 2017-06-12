« Groupe PSA and ChangAn investing €500M in their JV; New Energy Vehicles | Main

Honda to lease 2017 Clarity Electric for $269 a month, 36 months

12 June 2017

Honda announced an introductory lease price of $269 a month for 36 months (plus tax) for the 2017 Honda Clarity Electric sedan (earlier post), which is coming to select dealerships in California and Oregon August 2017.

The lease terms include an attractive allowance of 20,000 miles per year and 24/7 roadside assistance. The lease, which has a federal tax credit built in, requires $1,730 down, plus the first month’s lease payment at signing (not including tax, registration or official fees). In addition, California customers qualify for the state’s Clean Vehicle Rebate of $2,500.

The Clarity Electric is powered by a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) electric motor producing 221 lb-ft (300 N·m) of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts, and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. The model has an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge, and an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined).

The Clarity Electric, Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, arriving later in 2017, make Clarity the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified vehicle choices in a sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan. The Clarity series will contribute to the company's target that two-thirds of its global automobile sales will come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

Each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements, including its own special hero color, and differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, non-compromised trunk space, Honda Sensing standard and 18-inch alloy wheel designs.

The Clarity series, Honda’s platform for advanced technology powertrains, also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the full suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.