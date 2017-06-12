« Millbrook designated RDE testing provider for type approval | Main | Renault launches new version of My Renault connected app; direct connection to vehicle for remote access to services and car functions »

Print this post

New MAHLE unit for aftermarket R1234yf service in US

12 June 2017

The new ArcticPRO ACX1250 air conditioning (A/C) service unit by MAHLE Service Solutions economically services R1234yf vehicles. R1234yf is the new low global warming potential (GWP) worldwide A/C refrigerant that has entered the US market and is designed to be environmentally friendly with the intent of reducing its impact on global warming.

As the use of R1234yf continues to grow, automotive technicians will increasingly be asked to service vehicles with this new refrigerant. MAHLE Service Solutions believes the ACX1250 is the most affordable SAE-certified R1234yf service equipment available for the US market. —Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions

The ACX1250 is designed to increase technician productivity due to its fully-automatic program to recover, vacuum, leak test, and charge without command for ease of operation. An external refrigerant identifier minimizes costly refrigerant cross contamination risks. The ACX1250 is designed to recover more than 95 percent of automobile A/C system refrigerant.

The unit has numerous built-in safety features for the secure handling of R1234yf refrigerant. In addition, the unit comes with a 4.3-inch VGA resistive touch screen.

The ACX1250 meets certification requirements including SAE J2843, SAE J2099 and UL 1963.