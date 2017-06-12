« ARB study compares in-use NOx emissions from diesel, hydraulic hybrid diesel and LNG refuse trucks | Main | New MAHLE unit for aftermarket R1234yf service in US »

Millbrook designated RDE testing provider for type approval

12 June 2017

In the UK, Millbrook Group, the leading independent vehicle testing and validation services provider, is designated to provide real driving emissions (RDE) testing on behalf of Dutch approval authority, RDW.

Significant investment in its Powertrain department has enabled Millbrook to develop its emissions-testing capabilities, which include accurate RDE data capture through the latest portable emissions measurement systems (PEMS).

RDW is the Dutch approval authority for the automotive industry, acting as an independent global partner to automotive manufacturers. Under RDW approval, Millbrook is able to perform testing procedures for RDE certification. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, with Millbrook a Category A technical service provider to RDW for 715/2007 emissions.