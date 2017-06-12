« Airbus: nearly 35,000 aircraft valued at US$5.3T required in the next 20 years; growth and replacement of less fuel-efficient aircraft | Main | High-performance tin anode for Li-ion batteries »

Print this post

NGVA Europe study quantifies GHG reduction of natural gas use in light- and heavy-duty vehicles compared to gasoline and diesel

12 June 2017

NGVA Europe, the European Natural & bio Gas Vehicle Association, has published its own study about the impact on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the use of natural gas as transportation fuel. The study “Greenhouse gas intensity of natural gas” shows that natural gas reduces GHG emissions from passenger cars on a well-to-wheel (WtW) basis by 23% compared with petrol and by 7% compared with diesel.

For heavy-duty applications, benefits compared to diesel are of 16% for CNG and up to 15% for LNG. Also in the maritime sector, overall WtW benefits are up to 21% compared to conventional HFO (Heavy-Fuel-Oil) fuels.

The use of renewable gas provides additional benefits towards carbon-neutral mobility: by blending natural gas with just 20% renewable gas, GHG emissions are reduced by 40% compared with oil-derived fuels.

NGVA commissioned thinkstep, a leading global consultant and software company in the Lifecycle Analysis (LCA) domain, to perform an industry-wide assessment of the supply of natural gas to Europe and its use in the European Union, mainly in the transportation sector. More than 50 companies from across the gas value chain took part.

The report is intended to represent the new reference in the domain, providing a thorough analysis of the GHG emission sources from the entire natural gas chain. This is fundamental in a transportation scenario asked to move from a well established system, mostly based on oil-derived fuels, towards low carbon and clean solutions. Different technologies need to be compared according to a technology-neutral approach for a fair market development; this is guaranteed only through Well-to -Wheel (WtW) methodology, NGVA said.