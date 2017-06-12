« Renault launches new version of My Renault connected app; direct connection to vehicle for remote access to services and car functions | Main | Honda to lease 2017 Clarity Electric for $269 a month, 36 months »

Groupe PSA and ChangAn investing €500M in their JV; New Energy Vehicles

12 June 2017

ChangAn Automobile and Groupe PSA signed an in-depth strategic cooperation agreement to further deepen their cooperation started 6 years ago to establish the DS premium brand in China. The partners will make an equally shared investment in the CAPASA JV of 3.6 billion RMB (€ 500 million) over 2017. The partners are planning one DS launch per year from 2018, with New Energy Vehicles to be considered by both partners.

In addition, the DS product range will expand to include a PHEV and a first BEV, expected to be launched in 2019.

Groupe PSA will set-up in Shenzhen its DS brand Headquarter for China, Asia Pacific in order to develop synergies on a daily basis with CAPSA in the management of operations in China and to develop exports in the region.

Both partners have decided to enhance global production at Shenzhen plant.

The agreement will also enable both parent companies to strengthen cooperation on joint development of vehicle platform, new energy vehicles, traditional powertrains, intelligent connectivity, and overseas operations.