Audi teases AI remote parking on new A8

13 June 2017

In July, Audi will host the “Audi Summit” in Barcelona to showcase pioneering solutions for the urban mobility of tomorrow and to stage the premiere of the brand’s new flagship, the Audi A8. In the run-up to the event, Audi has released a teaser video of AI remote parking in the new A8.