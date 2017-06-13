« Rice study finds Houston intersections with traffic lights 9x more likely to see fatal pedestrian- and bicyclist-automobile crashes | Main | UK National Physical Laboratory identifies measurement challenges in the hydrogen industry »
Audi teases AI remote parking on new A8
13 June 2017
In July, Audi will host the “Audi Summit” in Barcelona to showcase pioneering solutions for the urban mobility of tomorrow and to stage the premiere of the brand’s new flagship, the Audi A8. In the run-up to the event, Audi has released a teaser video of AI remote parking in the new A8.
June 13, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments