GM has built 130 Bolt EVs with next-generation autonomous technology

13 June 2017

General Motors has completed production of 130 Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles equipped with its next generation of self-driving technology at its Orion Assembly Plant located in Orion Township, Michigan. The vehicles will join the more than 50 current-generation self-driving Bolt EVs already deployed in testing fleets in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and metro Detroit.

The self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs feature GM’s latest array of equipment, including LiDAR, cameras, sensors and other hardware designed to accelerate development of a safe and reliable fully autonomous vehicle.

To achieve what we want from self-driving cars, we must deploy them at scale. By developing the next-generation self-driving platform in San Francisco and manufacturing these cars in Michigan, we are creating the safest and most consistent conditions to bring our cars to the most challenging urban roads that we can find. —Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt

GM and Cruise Automation engineers have been testing Chevrolet Bolt EVs equipped with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, since June 2016 and on public roads in Warren, Michigan, since January 2017.