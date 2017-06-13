« BMW i Ventures makes strategic investment in electric bus company Proterra; part of $55M round | Main | Rice study finds Houston intersections with traffic lights 9x more likely to see fatal pedestrian- and bicyclist-automobile crashes »

Print this post

DOE announces $3M for high performance computing for manufacturing

13 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will award up to $3 million for manufacturers to use supercomputers at the department’s national laboratories to tackle major manufacturing challenges. The High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program enables the use of high performance computing (HPC) expertise and resources for the manufacturing sector to address research and development challenges with HPC and investigate its use to support advanced energy and manufacturing issues.

In this round, DOE is soliciting proposals in the following primary areas:

Proposals that require HPC modeling and simulation to overcome impactful manufacturing process challenges resulting in reduced energy consumption and/or increased productivity. Proposals that uniquely exploit HPC modeling and simulation to reduce energy consumption through improved clean energy technology design and clean energy manufacturing. Proposals that accelerate the development and qualification of new energy materials; with a primary emphasis on the nuclear and fossil energy program areas of the Department of Energy.

The Energy Department plans to select 8–10 projects for this fourth round of funding and seeks industry partners to participate in short-term, collaborative projects. A number of companies and their initial concepts will be selected and paired with a national lab HPC expert to jointly develop a full proposal this summer, with final selections to be announced in November.

Selected projects will receive up to $300,000 to support access to supercomputers and experts at the partnering national labs, which include Lawrence Livermore, Lawrence Berkeley, and Oak Ridge national laboratories. Concept paper applications are due 26 July 2017.