« UK National Physical Laboratory identifies measurement challenges in the hydrogen industry | Main | Audi first to demo automated vehicle in NY; Level 3 Highway Pilot »

Print this post

Porvoo using Neste MY Renewable Diesel in all its diesel-fueled vehicles

13 June 2017

Porvoo is the first city in Finland to start using Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced 100% from waste and residues, in all of its diesel-fueled vehicles during this year. The municipal engineering department of Porvoo and the free summer bus Rinkeli will start using the product immediately.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is an excellent solution for many cities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud and happy to see that Porvoo, the hometown of one of our refineries, is the first city in Finland to start using our premium-quality product to reduce the emissions of all of their diesel-fueled vehicles. In California in the US, our products are already used in Sacramento and San Diego. —Sam Holmberg, Vice President responsible for Neste's Marketing and Services business area in Finland

Compared to conventional fossil diesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel has up to 90% lower greenhouse gas emissions—depending upon feedstock—during the lifecycle of the fuel.

The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel does not require any modifications to vehicles. It is fully compatible with current diesel grades, and it can be added to the fuel tank at any point, even when there is some traditional diesel left in the tank. In terms of all of its properties, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is better than or at least as good as the world’s leading fossil diesels, and it is more environmentally sound. Its leading properties ensure cleaner combustion and reduce engine noise and local emissions.

Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology produces high-quality renewable diesel and other renewable products from nearly any waste fat or vegetable oil. The raw material base that Neste uses to produce its renewable diesel includes already more than 10 raw materials. The company is engaged in continuous development to further expand the raw material base.