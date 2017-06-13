« New efficient biphasic catalytic process for conversion of biomass to dense jet-range fuels | Main | Strategy Analytics report finds ridesharing may not negatively impact future vehicle purchases »

Ricardo to collaborate with Kailong on clean heavy-duty diesel aftertreatment technology

13 June 2017

Ricardo and China’s Kailong High Technology Co., Ltd have signed a collaboration agreement on Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) technologies for heavy-duty diesel engine applications.

Located in the city of Wuxi, Kailong is one of China’s leading exhaust aftertreatment technology suppliers to the expanding Chinese heavy-duty diesel sector. With the impending implementation of the China 6 heavy-duty diesel emissions requirements, Kailong has selected Ricardo as technology and engineering partner to assist it in developing new products for the next generation of much cleaner heavy-duty engines.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling Kailong to develop its product range as a complete aftertreatment systems supplier—including DPF as well as SCR technology—with which the company’s customers can achieve both China 6 and Euro VI standards, while also providing a robust platform for future emission standards. In particular, Ricardo will assist Kailong with state-of-the-art system design, control strategy and on-board diagnostics (OBD) expertise.