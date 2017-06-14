« Michelin to acquire commercial truck telematics provider NexTraq; pushing to grow its services business | Main | Greaves and Pinncle partner to launch opposed-piston gasoline/CNG lean burn engine for 3-wheelers »

Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture Transit-based electric delivery van

14 June 2017

Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter GmbH (earlier post) and Ford-Werke GmbH are entering a partnership for the manufacturing of battery-electric delivery vehicles.

StreetScooter, a start-up spun out of German technical university RWTH Aachen, has already developed a small electric van; the StreetScooter van is powered by a 20.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack and propelled by a 30 kW motor. Top speed is 80 km/h (50 mph). The partners will now tackle a larger vehicle, based on the chassis of the Ford Transit.

The new electric van will be equipped with a battery-electric drive train and fitted with a special body construction based on Deutsche Post and DHL Paket specifications.



The new, larger StreetScooter electric delivery van. Click to enlarge.

The start of production is scheduled for July 2017. Before the end of 2018, at least 2,500 vehicles will support the urban delivery traffic of Deutsche Post DHL Group. With this volume, the joint project will become the largest manufacturer of battery-electric medium-duty delivery vehicles in Europe.

I consider this partnership another important boost for electro-mobility in Germany. This step emphasizes that Deutsche Post is an innovation leader. It will relieve the inner cities and increase the people’s quality of life. We will continue working on completely carbon neutral CO 2 -neutral logistics. —Jürgen Gerdes, member of the executive board of the Deutsche Post AG

In addition to the new assembly line, the existing manufacturing of the StreetScooter models will be significantly expanded as previously announced. StreetScooter GmbH is planning to manufacture 20,000 units per year of their successful small electrical delivery van in different versions in Aachen and another site in North Rhine-Westphalia.

There are already 2,500 StreetScooters in use for Deutsche Post throughout Germany. More prospective buyers from the outside are signalling their interest or have already received StreetScooters in order to convert their fleet to zero-emission operation, DP said.