« LA, Long Beach mayors commit to move ports to zero emissions | Main | Michelin to acquire commercial truck telematics provider NexTraq; pushing to grow its services business »

Print this post

DS brand accelerating development of electric cars

14 June 2017

Peugeot’s premium brand DS is accelerating the development of electrified cars. Starting with DS 7 CROSSBACK, it will be releasing a new model every year, all with an electrified version (hybrid or all-electric).

DS Automobiles is competing in Formula E—a valuable test-bed for gaining experience and accelerated development. The recent city-located ePrix races provide opportunities to show the advancing technologies that are being tested and evaluated for future production models, with three specific projects already in their advanced stages.

DS is entering the electrified vehicles scene. By 2025, more than a third of DS vehicles sold will be hybrid or all-electric. The performance models will be provided by the hybrid versions and the first in the series is DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense—the DS vision of hybrid power with 300 hp and a 60 km electric range. —Eric Apode, DS Product and Development director

The connection between the 140 mph top speed of the DSV-02 (DS Virgin 2nd gen) race car and the 60 km electric range of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense is that both depend on the techniques used for controlling the energy supplied by the battery and the management strategies of its deployment. This became very clear to the DS Performance teams from the outset of their Formula E involvement and this invaluable data has advanced the know-how of the DS engineering team working on the road car’s gasoline-electric hybrid project.

A competition series involving all-electric race cars obviously makes an ideal testing environment for our forthcoming technologies. With each successive race or test-session, we’re accelerating this development and every new component to achieve a better understanding of how to optimise the electric motor drivetrain and the management of energy in particular with cooling in mind. —Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS Performance director

The gasoline PHEV system available on the new SUV from DS, and arriving in spring 2019, will achieve a range of 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric mode. Supplementing the 200hp THP (Turbo High Pressure) gasoline engine, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense carries two 80 kW electric motors to drive each axle, and is capable of deploying a total deployable power output of 300 hp with four-wheel-drive.

In their year-long work on developing the DSV-02, the team of ten engineers and the accompanying host of technicians identified a number of ways for optimizing the operating efficiency of the electric motor and transmission system. The most-suitable aspects of these are being developed for the road-going gasoline-electric PHEV drivetrain of the forthcoming DS 7 CROSSBACK E-tense.

DS 7 CROSSBACK is fitted with the new Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8) located transversely between the gasoline internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motor. DS experience and know-how is harnessing the inputs from PSA Group and DS Performance R&D teams to ensure the transmission performance operates with optimized efficiency and performance with the 80 kW electric motor.

The purpose of the DS Performance engineering team is to make the relevant technologies accessible for the optimized development of DS vehicles. For example, the voltage used on electric vehicles—today’s production vehicles use a voltage of around 400V whereas Formula E race cars use 700V.

Once we have answered all the questions regarding 700V operation, we can go ahead and raise the voltage used on production models, to bring even greater efficiency and potentially longer driving ranges. —Eric Apode

DS E-Tense points the way to the DS future, in terms of design and technology. With its two electric motors developing 402 hp to the rear wheels, this coupé delivers torque of 516 N·m from start-up and boasts a potential top speed of 155 mph. The lithium-ion battery provides a capability to travel a potential range distance of 167 miles.