H2 Mobility partners open two new H2 stations in the Rhine-Main Area; linking north to south through Germany

14 June 2017

The joint venture H2 Mobility Deutschland and its partners Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde and Shell officially opened two new hydrogen refueling stations in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden. The German federal state of Hesse now has a total of five H 2 filling stations for fuel cell vehicles. With these new stations, the partners have moved yet another step closer to a nationwide H 2 supply network. The new sites are both conveniently located directly on the A661 and A66 motorways at key points of intersection for people driving from north to south through Germany.

H2 Mobility commissioned the new hydrogen station in Frankfurt’s Hanauer Landstrasse 334 while Daimler AG is the owner of the filling station in Wiesbaden’s Borsigstrasse 1. Both stations are located on Shell premises.

With financial support from the German government via its National Innovation Programme for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP), Germany now has a total of 30 hydrogen refueling stations. Overall, the German government has invested some €1.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the two new stations. By 2018, there should be 100 stations. The demonstration project Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) set out joint standards and norms which laid the basis for the expansion of the hydrogen infrastructure.

The two H2 filling stations in Wiesbaden and Frankfurt offer drivers an intuitive fuelling experience similar to facilities for conventional vehicles. It takes between three to five minutes to fill up a fuel cell vehicle. Both stations have the capacity to serve 40 FCEVs every day.

At present, Germany has another 27 hydrogen stations in the pipeline or under construction. This year, for example, H2 Mobility and its partner companies are due to unveil filling stations in Kassel, Bremen and Wendlingen. More are planned for the Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Munich areas.

Everything is in place for the market launch of electric vehicles with fuel cell. Today the technology is ready for series production and the H2 refuelling station network is constantly expanding. Thanks in great part to the concrete action plan put together by our H2 Mobility Joint Venture, hydrogen is on track to become an increasingly viable option for everyday mobility. This year we are taking the next step to long-distance e-mobility in the premium segment with the world premier of our latest model based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC. —Prof. Dr. Christian Mohrdieck, Director Fuel Cell at Daimler AG

H2 Mobility’s shareholders are Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde, OMV, Shell and TOTAL. As associated partners, BMW, Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen advise H2 Mobility.