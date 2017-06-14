« Greaves and Pinnacle partner to launch opposed-piston gasoline/CNG lean burn engine for 3-wheelers | Main | Michelin Vision concept wheel/tire: airless, connected, rechargeable, organic »
H2 Mobility partners open two new H2 stations in the Rhine-Main Area; linking north to south through Germany
14 June 2017
The joint venture H2 Mobility Deutschland and its partners Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde and Shell officially opened two new hydrogen refueling stations in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden. The German federal state of Hesse now has a total of five H2 filling stations for fuel cell vehicles. With these new stations, the partners have moved yet another step closer to a nationwide H2 supply network. The new sites are both conveniently located directly on the A661 and A66 motorways at key points of intersection for people driving from north to south through Germany.
H2 Mobility commissioned the new hydrogen station in Frankfurt’s Hanauer Landstrasse 334 while Daimler AG is the owner of the filling station in Wiesbaden’s Borsigstrasse 1. Both stations are located on Shell premises.
With financial support from the German government via its National Innovation Programme for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP), Germany now has a total of 30 hydrogen refueling stations. Overall, the German government has invested some €1.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the two new stations. By 2018, there should be 100 stations. The demonstration project Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) set out joint standards and norms which laid the basis for the expansion of the hydrogen infrastructure.
The two H2 filling stations in Wiesbaden and Frankfurt offer drivers an intuitive fuelling experience similar to facilities for conventional vehicles. It takes between three to five minutes to fill up a fuel cell vehicle. Both stations have the capacity to serve 40 FCEVs every day.
At present, Germany has another 27 hydrogen stations in the pipeline or under construction. This year, for example, H2 Mobility and its partner companies are due to unveil filling stations in Kassel, Bremen and Wendlingen. More are planned for the Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Munich areas.
Everything is in place for the market launch of electric vehicles with fuel cell. Today the technology is ready for series production and the H2 refuelling station network is constantly expanding. Thanks in great part to the concrete action plan put together by our H2 Mobility Joint Venture, hydrogen is on track to become an increasingly viable option for everyday mobility. This year we are taking the next step to long-distance e-mobility in the premium segment with the world premier of our latest model based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC.—Prof. Dr. Christian Mohrdieck, Director Fuel Cell at Daimler AG
H2 Mobility’s shareholders are Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde, OMV, Shell and TOTAL. As associated partners, BMW, Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen advise H2 Mobility.
Some 100 H2 stations with a total capacity of 4,000 HVEC fills/day is a good start for Germany. Considering that an average FCEV will drive for about one full week per fill, those early 100 H2 stations will have the capacity to serve up to 28,000 FCEVs.
More larger stations will be built to satisfy ever growing demand for H2.
All major e-Power, Oil & Gas firms will get involve
Posted by: HarveyD | June 14, 2017 at 10:21 AM
California is doing similar scale project 30 going to 100 sites. US needs to build out an interstate refilling points geographic dispersed so long trips can be made . Huge selling point in the hydrogen versus battery battle is long distance travel. A $50k H2 car like the Mirai versus $120K Tesla X or $80k Tesla., is already price competitive. forget the Bolt , not designed to long trips.
Audi and BMW should have viable hydrogen cars on market soon.
Its the heavier H2FC SUV scale vehicles that will benifit most from the H2 station buildout.
It would viable to have smaller containers of H2 in solid state media for sale at the interstate sites that are not ready for high pressure pumps, but that would make too much sense. We do have a considerable research effort underway to fufill this scenario at DOE Hymarc.
The oil glut is not helping this cause.
Posted by: solarsurfer | June 14, 2017 at 11:23 AM
"Solar paint produces hydrogen from sunlight and water vapor"
https://www.treehugger.com/solar-technology/solar-paint-splits-water-atoms-produce-hydrogen-power.html
Posted by: SJC | June 14, 2017 at 12:59 PM
Yes SJC. Many new ways are being developed to convert sunlight and (any) water into, drinking-fresh-sterilized water, heat, electricity and storable H2.
Using ocean and used filtered water to produce massive amount of fresh purified water would do a lot for farming and human health in many places.
Production of clean H2 in large quantity would promote the use of FC for clean extended range vehicles of all sizes.
Posted by: HarveyD | June 14, 2017 at 06:22 PM
