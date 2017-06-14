« DOE to award up $2.4M to four new solid oxide fuel cell projects | Main | DS brand accelerating development of electric cars »

LA, Long Beach mayors commit to move ports to zero emissions

14 June 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia signed a joint declaration today that sets ambitious goals for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to make the transition to zero emissions in their Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP). The mayors also affirmed that the CAAP will include new investments in clean technology, expanding at-berth emission reductions, and launching a zero emissions drayage truck pilot program in the next few years.

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will release a detailed timeline and process for CAAP within 15 days, and fully complete the update by November.

Mayors Garcetti and Garcia also launched the Green Ports Collaborative, a new initiative led by the Climate Mayors. The program will bring cities and ports together—first along the West Coast, and then across America—to create shared environmental standards, demonstrate future demand for zero emissions equipment and trucks, work with manufacturers to produce the vehicles and technologies needed, and take other collaborative action to green ports across the country.

Nearly 40% of the container cargo that comes to the US moves through the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The ports generate $398 billion of economic activity every year, and they support one out of every nine jobs in the region. Both cities have demonstrated a firm commitment to making their ports more sustainable, and since 2006, the Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) has led to significant emissions reductions even as trade volume has increased 7%.

The Mayors’ declaration also puts in place a CAAP Implementation Stakeholder Advisory Group, which will bring together key stakeholders to oversee the implementation of the 2017 update. The Stakeholder Advisory Group is modeled in part on the Port of Los Angeles’ Sustainable Freight Advisory Committee.