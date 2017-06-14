« GM has built 130 Bolt EVs with next-generation autonomous technology | Main | LA, Long Beach mayors commit to move ports to zero emissions »
DOE to award up $2.4M to four new solid oxide fuel cell projects
14 June 2017
The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) will award $15.9 million for solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) research and development. Four projects have been selected to receive up to $2.4 million for phase 2 research, while an additional $13.5 million is available under a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to support SOFC prototype system testing and core technology development (earlier post).
The four projects advancing to phase 2 were chosen from phase 1 awards made under the FOA Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Innovative Concepts and Core Technology Research Program, which was issued in fiscal year 2015.
The phase 2 projects will include laboratory- and bench-scale research to improve the reliability, robustness, and endurance of SOFC cell and stack technology. The projects are:
Degradation and Reliability Advancements in Tubular SOFC — Atrex Energy will focus on incorporating an inexpensive on-cell contamination gettering element in each SOFC, along with enhancing electrical contact between the current collector and interconnection layer. The project will also focus on improving the electrolyte layer sintering method. It will also explore extended materials and process development by systematic testing, processing optimization, and verification at the stack level. DOE Funding: $606,386
Processing of SOFC Anodes for Enhanced Intermediate Temperature Catalytic Activity at High Fuel Utilization — Boston University will demonstrate advancements to SOFC technology including the ability to deposit fine nano-sized nickel catalyst particles into full-sized SOFCs. The project will also examine strategies that provide long-term stability to the infiltrated nanoparticles, and long-term performance improvements at high fuel utilization. DOE Funding: $600,000
Employing Accelerated Test Protocols to Full-Size Cells and Tuning Microstructures to Improve Robustness, Reliability, and Endurance of SOFC — The University of South Carolina will focus on understanding the effects of accelerated testing protocols on material structure and chemistry on electrochemical properties and durability of SOFCs. Accelerated tests will be performed for approximately 200–3,000 hours on full-size cells with hydrogen and simulated system gas, which will translate to steady-state SOFC operation for approximately 2,000–20,000 hours. DOE Funding: $600,000
Scalable Nano-Scaffold Architecture on the Internal Surface of SOFC Anode for Direct Hydrocarbon Utilization — West Virginia University’s research aims to design a SOFC that is compatible with hydrocarbon use. WVU will evaluate novel coatings aimed at achieving 50 percent or greater power density using hydrocarbon fuel throughout the entire SOFC operation temperature range. DOE Funding: $600,000
June 14, 2017 in Fuel Cells | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments