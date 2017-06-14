« GM has built 130 Bolt EVs with next-generation autonomous technology | Main | LA, Long Beach mayors commit to move ports to zero emissions »

DOE to award up $2.4M to four new solid oxide fuel cell projects

14 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) will award $15.9 million for solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) research and development. Four projects have been selected to receive up to $2.4 million for phase 2 research, while an additional $13.5 million is available under a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to support SOFC prototype system testing and core technology development (earlier post).

The four projects advancing to phase 2 were chosen from phase 1 awards made under the FOA Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Innovative Concepts and Core Technology Research Program, which was issued in fiscal year 2015.

The phase 2 projects will include laboratory- and bench-scale research to improve the reliability, robustness, and endurance of SOFC cell and stack technology. The projects are: