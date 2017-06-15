« ZEV systems provider ADOMANI completes IPO, raises $9.2M | Main | Mercedes-Benz begins production of new fuel-efficient truck axle featuring active oil regulation »

LINE and Toyota partner for connected car services using LINE’s Clova & Toyota-supported SDL

15 June 2017

LINE Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the business opportunities in utilizing LINE’s cloud AI platform Clova (Cloud Virtual Assistant) and the SmartDeviceLink (SDL), a technology standard that connects automobiles with smartphone and tablet apps.

Clova—a cloud AI platform being built on big data and rich local content—is being developed by LINE, one of Asia’s leading messaging apps and communications services, together with NAVER, Korea’s top search portal. LINE unveiled Clova earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

SDL is an open-source standard promoted by Toyota that connects smartphone apps together with automobiles. Users can operate apps within the vehicle through voice-recognition functionality and the automobile’s control panels. By using SDL, automobile companies will be able to provide smartphone apps that combine with the unique characteristics of their in-vehicle systems and interfaces to make for an even safer and more enjoyable driving experience.

Through this business alliance, LINE and Toyota will explore opportunities for linking LINE’s Clova with SDL, to make a new connected car service utilizing in-vehicle voice assistant technologies, with the goal of commercializing this service by 2018.