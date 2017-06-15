« Ballard’s Protonex subsidiary receives first order for fuel cell system to power commercial UAVs | Main

Cummins to begin electrified powertrain delivery in 2019; alternative fuels and power, digitalization

15 June 2017

During a teleconference yesterday, Cummins Inc. executives outlined plans to provide a range of power technologies spanning diesel and natural gas engines to fully electric and hybrid powertrains. Cummins will begin electrified powertrain delivery in 2019, including full battery-electric and plug-in hybrid systems. Cummins said those are just the first steps as it signals its intention to be the leading provider of electrified powertrains in its commercial and industrial markets.

Longer term, Cummins’ Research and Technology Department continues to investigate the viability of alternatives such as biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen. Cummins has also invested in exploratory projects focused on Proton Exchange Membrane and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technologiesboth with increasing potential to offer superior power density over the traditional internal combustion engine.

As a global power leader for the commercial and industrial markets we serve, we are better positioned than any other company to win in new and emerging technologies. Over the past 100 years, our ability to innovate and adapt has fueled our success and we are confident we are on the right path to do it again at this critical juncture. We are prepared to provide a range of power technologies to our customers from to ensure they always have the best solution for their application. —Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and CEO

Cummins continues to focus on its core business segments—engine, power systems, components and distribution business. Earlier this year, Cummins enhanced its efforts to commercialize its electrification capabilities, bringing together Cummins knowledge and significant experience in the electrified powertrain space.

In addition, the Company is exploring potentially partnering with others to ensure development of leading technology in energy storage, power electronics,otor systems and component control for commercial applications.

Cummins currently delivers zero emissions natural gas engine systems that are a great fit for urban areas addressing air quality issues and requirements. Natural gas engine technology can have a very low carbon footprint and can even be considered carbon negative when paired with renewable natural gas.

Additionally, Cummins has invested in research and development projects to build capability to develop products utilizing a wide range of fuels. The Company is also developing high efficiency gasoline technology that can deliver diesel-like performance and durability, meeting the most stringent emission requirements while maintaining competitive fuel economy.

Cummins has offered telematics systems in some markets for many years, but the potential for digital goes far beyond telematics systems and at a faster pace. Recognizing this, in May 2017, Cummins formed a new internal organization led by Sherry Aaholm, Cummins Chief Information Officer, called the Digital Accelerator. This new organization seeks to streamline innovation, bringing concepts from the idea stage to commercialization at the most efficient and effective pace.