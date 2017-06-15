« California legislature exploring linking autonomy and electrification | Main | ZEV systems provider ADOMANI completes IPO, raises $9.2M »
European EAGLE project to develop gasoline engine with 50% peak efficiency; Renault to manufacture prototype
15 June 2017
European researchers have launched a new project to obtain a gasoline engine at least 20% more efficient than current engines and adapted for future electrified powertrains. The EAGLE (Efficient Additivated Gasoline Lean Engine) European research project is led by the French research organization IFP Energies nouvelles, with the participation of eight partners from Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
The EAGLE project will combine and evaluate different advanced technologies to achieve its aim of developing an innovative engine able to deliver peak brake thermal efficiency of 50% while reducing particulate and NOx emissions and while using a conventional engine architecture. It will also reach real driving Euro 6 values with no conformity factor.
Among these technologies, EAGLE will consider using hydrogen as an additional fuel to boost and stabilize ultra-lean combustion, as well as developing a pre-chamber ignition system. EAGLE will tackle several challenges focusing on:
Reducing engine thermal losses through a smart coating approach.
Reaching ultra-lean combustion (lambda > 2) with very low particulate (down to 10 nm) emissions by innovative hydrogen boosting.
Developing breakthrough ignition system for ultra-lean combustion.
Investigating a close loop combustion control for extreme lean limit stabilization.
Addressing and investigating NOx emissions reduction technologies based on a tailor made NOx storage catalyst or using H2 as a reducing agent for SCR.
Another of the project objectives is to reduce heat losses during combustion by applying an insulation coating to certain parts of the combustion chamber, and to predict to what extent this technique will effectively contribute to increase the engine efficiency.
For this, advanced coating materials with extremely low thermal conductivity and heat capacitance properties have to be assessed in order to ensure that the surface temperature fluctuates in phase with the temperature of the combustion gases, and so reduce heat losses.
The project foresees as well the development of a catalytic converter compatible with lean combustion and the use of hydrogen as a component to reduce NOx emissions.
This new concept will help the European automobile industry to reach the next objective of 50g CO2/km emissions and to stay within legislation on particle and nitrogen oxide emissions on hybrid vehicles.—Jean-Marc Zaccardi, researcher at IFP Energies nouvelles and coordinator of the project
At the present time the maximum efficiency of gasoline engines is around 40%. The remainder of the energy is lost; EAGLE researchers aim is to reduce this wasted power produced by combustion, said Alberto Broatch full professor at the Research Institute CMT-Motores Térmicos of the Universitat Politècnica de València.
The ultimate objective is to increase engine efficiency while keeping emissions within the present limits and anticipating the future standards for real driving emissions.—Cédric Libert, who is responsible for the project at Renault
The EAGLE project, funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Program, got under way last October and will continue until beginning of the year 2020. In addition to the evaluation and simulation phases performed by the universities and the material and technology suppliers, the final assessment of the EAGLE concept will be conducted on a prototype engine manufactured by Renault.
In addition to the French coordinating organization IFP Energies nouvelles and the multinational OEM Renault, the other partners involved in the EAGLE project are the companies:
- Saint-Gobain Centre de Recherche et d’Etudes Européen (France);
- Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany);
- Continental Automotive France SAS (France);
- FEV Europe GmbH (Germany);
as well as the following university groups:
- the Research Institute CMT-Motores Térmicos of the Universitat Politècnica de València (Spain);
- the Engine Simulation Team (EST) of the Universitá degli Studi di Napoli Federico II (Italy);
- the Institute for Combustion Engines (VKA) of the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule, Aachen (Germany).
June 15, 2017 in Emissions, Engines, Fuel Efficiency, Hydrogen | Permalink | Comments (2)
Projects such as these that have a responsibility to spend resources upon the least risk of failure. So, they start with conventional engine and conventional fuel. In as much as my understanding the fuel is half the problem.
A point of interest being that E85 Cummins engine that EPA California developed had advantages that the gasoline version could never accomplish. Lower NOx, extreme torque, small size, highest efficiency besting diesel, and very low carbon footprint. I do know lean burn with 100% ethanol is more predictable especially with high energy ignition. PMs have always been only a cold start issue with ethanol and that being a condition of an engine operating and designed for gasoline. The molecular chemistry of ethanol is much simplified given the purity of fuel and single simple molecular chemistry. I guess all of this is just to big of a bite to accomplish, but we do need to start developing optimized ethanol engines. It should have been started and progressed a decade ago. I bet if that were so, we would be currently enjoying a less costly vehicle that pollutes less and operates on cheaper fuel.
Posted by: Trees | June 15, 2017 at 06:24 AM
@Trees
This article is about a gasoline engine. Why do you bring up E85 in this context? Please stick to the topic if you want to comment on the article. I will do that in my comments below.
In my view, this is definitely a high-risk project. If it was low-risk, Renault, or any other car manufacturer for that matter, would do the homework themselves without telling anybody and simply start production as quick as they could, if the project was a success.
Ideas like this one has been around for quite some time. It looks like a diesel engine, it walks like a diesel engine and it quacks like a diesel engine, albeit it is still not quite a diesel engine. In any case, they need most of the “internal” engine features and exhaust aftertreatment to reduce emissions. These are, e.g., high lambda, EGR (various kinds, presumably also internal EGR), particle filter, NOx storage catalyst and SCR. As for a diesel engine. The Euro 6d emission limit might seem as a great challenge but recall that you simply need to fulfil this limit if you want to sell new cars. Both conventional gasoline and diesel cars will fulfil this regulation. A more progressive approach would be to aim at something we think could be enforced by Euro 7. After all, it will take such a long time to reach production anyway that you would have to think about further emission reductions by then. One should also recall that there have been several research programs aiming at 55 % efficiency for diesel engines in the past but none of these features (including thermal barrier coatings) has yet reached production status. Reaching efficiencies in the 50-55 % range is not easy. I acknowledge that they try!
Posted by: Peter_XX | June 15, 2017 at 07:08 AM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.