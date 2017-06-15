« Michelin Vision concept wheel/tire: airless, connected, rechargeable, organic | Main | Valeo launches global research center in AI and deep learning for automotive applications »

IBM integrates with BMW CarData to enable new and innovative services for drivers

15 June 2017

IBM announced today that it is a pilot partner of BMW CarData. Recently released, BMW CarData will allow up to 8.5 million BMW customers globally to make use of third party services in a secure and transparent way. BMW is the first OEM to release an open data platform with the introduction of BMW CarData. BMW CarData gives BMW ConnectedDrive customers the ability to share telematics data from their BMW vehicles with third parties of their choice.

As a pilot partner, IBM has integrated Bluemix with the BMW CarData platform. Vehicle data will be enhanced by IBM Watson IoT, using cognitive and data analytics services to enable third parties, such as automotive repair shops or insurance companies, to develop entirely new customer experiences.

IBM’s cloud platform Bluemix also gives developers access to the entire service catalogue from IBM and its ecosystem partners to build and run innovative new service offerings. Customers will have to actively agree to share their encrypted telematics data when they want to use a specific service from a service provider.

In addition, IBM will also act as a neutral server for extended vehicle access. This allows for the gathering of data from BMW vehicles but also vehicles from additional automotive manufacturers. In this role, IBM will help to realize the vision of a secure and open vehicle data platform as demanded by many players in the mobility ecosystem. The first use cases and client services are expected to launch in the fall of 2017.

Bluemix has rapidly grown to become one of the largest open, public cloud deployments in the world. Based in open standards, it features more than 150 tools and services spanning categories of cognitive intelligence, blockchain, security, Internet of Things, DevOps and more.