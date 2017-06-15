« LINE and Toyota partner for connected car services using LINE’s Clova & Toyota-supported SDL | Main | CIEH criticizes UK gov for shifting air quality problem to local authorities, CAZ strategy; wants vehicle crackdown, more ZEVs, ULEVs »

Print this post

Mercedes-Benz begins production of new fuel-efficient truck axle featuring active oil regulation

15 June 2017

Mercedes-Benz has begun production of its new fuel-efficient truck axle at the Kassel plant. The rear axle reduces fuel consumption of the Mercedes-Benz Actros by up to 0.5%. In addition to the weight savings, the New Final Drive (NFD) particularly benefits from the actively controlled oil regulation in the final drive, the heart of the axle.

This technology and type of construction is novel: the lubricating oil is supplied as needed depending on the speed, torque and temperature. Intelligent oil management minimizes the swirl of liquid in the final drive and thus reduces the friction loss from the gears turning in the oil bath.

The New Final Drive axle completes the second generation of the Integrated Powertrain from Daimler Trucks and results in fuel savings of up to 6.5% for the Mercedes‑Benz Actros compared with its predecessor. As part of the Daimler Trucks platform strategy, the new truck axle will be produced at the Mercedes‑Benz plant in Kassel and also at the US site in Detroit.