Valeo and Cisco unveil smart parking service

16 June 2017

Valeo and Cisco have signed a cooperation agreement to develop strategic innovations in smart mobility services. Cyber Valet Services, a project resulting from their collaboration, is being unveiled at this year’s Viva Technology conference in Paris.

This solution, developed by the two major strategically aligned tech players, now enables vehicles equipped with Valeo Park4U Auto technology to park safely and autonomously in connected car parks. The driver simply gets out of his/her vehicle at the car park entrance and activates the automatic parking system using a smartphone. The vehicle then continues its journey in automatic mode until it has finished parking. In just a few clicks, it can be set in motion again to meet the driver at the designated pick-up point in the car park.

The vehicle drives itself inside the car park by combining the power of automatic parking technologies (Valeo Park4U Auto), Valeo on-board telematics and secure key systems (Valeo InBlue) with Cisco Parking Controller technologies, which equip car parks with Wi-Fi, video sensors and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

The vehicle’s sensors, together with the information provided by the equipment installed in the car park, allow the vehicle to perceive its environment with an extremely high level of accuracy and anticipate and calculate its journey at any time up to the completion of the parking maneuver. The vehicle is able to navigate complex parking facilities in total safety, even multi-story garages, by processing all of the necessary information with the help of an integrated GPS service and the vehicle's own sensors.

Indigo, a leading provider of parking services and individual mobility solutions, is the first to integrate the new service, which is currently being introduced at the Camille Desmoulins parking garage in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. Partnering with OPnGO to bundle its payment application and barrier free plate recognition technology into the Cyber Valet Services offering, Indigo helps its customers save valuable time. The user journey begins even before entering the car park.

The Valeo/Cisco Cyber Valet Services co-innovation project is giving impetus to urban mobility improvements by opening up new possibilities for users. In addition to the space freed up by optimized parking, equipped car parks will be able to provide customers with convenient new services such as automatic car washing, maintenance and automated electric vehicle charging. For vehicle fleet managers, this service will optimize car park use by reducing the time it takes to drop off and pick up vehicles.