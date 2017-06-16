« Tsinghua team develops bio-inspired self-healing sulfur electrodes; almost no capacity decay after 2000 cycles | Main

DOE awarding up to $12M for projects to advance wave energy

16 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $12 million in new projects to support the development of innovative technologies capable of generating reliable and cost-effective electricity from US water resources. The four projects will advance marine and hydrokinetic (MHK) energy technologies, which can harness energy from the nation’s oceans and rivers.

Two projects will test and validate wave energy converter (WEC) prototypes in open water. The tests will demonstrate wave energy’s potential to compete with other forms of energy in the longer term. Two other projects will address important early-stage MHK technology development challenges.

The funded projects are: