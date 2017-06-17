« Volkswagen Group expands presence in Russia with agreements with GAZ | Main | Volkswagen unveils the new Gen 6 Polo; standard start/stop and regeneration; 1.0 TGI natural gas engine »

Print this post

Ontario studying use of fuel cells to electrify its GO rail network

17 June 2017

Ontario is taking a major step forward to electrify the GO rail network. The Canadian province has begun the GO Rail Network Electrification Transit Project Assessment Process. The process builds on public consultations held last year and will assess the environmental impacts of converting core segments of the GO rail network, including the UP Express, from diesel to electric. In tandem with the assessment process, Ontario is also undertaking a feasibility study on the use of hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative technology for electrifying GO rail service and the UP Express.

As part of the study, this fall the province will bring together industry leaders in fuel cell technology for a symposium to explore the potential application of hydrogen fuel cell technology to electrify the GO rail network.

Ontario is undertaking a $21.3-billion transformation of the GO network, which is the largest commuter rail project in Canada. Ontario is on track to electrify and expand the rail network, and bring more two-way, all-day service to commuters and families by increasing the number of weekly trips from about 1,500 to nearly 6,000 by 2025.

The province has committed $13.5 billion to implement GO RER as part of a $21.3-billion transformation of the GO network from commuter transit to a regional rapid transit system. GO RER involves more than 500 separate projects across 40 municipalities. Improvements to more than 30 GO stations are currently in procurement and planning work is underway with municipal partners on 12 new GO RER stations across the network.

Portions of the work also support the integration of City of Toronto’s SmartTrack program with the broader GO RER program.