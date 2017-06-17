« Ontario studying use of fuel cells to electrify its GO rail network | Main

Print this post

Volkswagen unveils the new Gen 6 Polo; standard start/stop and regeneration; 1.0 TGI natural gas engine

17 June 2017

Volkswagen unveiled the new sixth-generation Polo at an event in Berlin. With more than 14 million units sold to date, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars. The sixth generation has a fully new sportier exterior design, and is bigger than its predecessor in every dimension.

In many parts of Europe the new Polo is due to launch before the year is out, with a number of Euro 6 engines being used phase by phase. The range of power output options at the start of sales will extend from 48 kW / 65 PS to 110 kW / 150 PS. For the first time, the Polo will be available with a natural gas engine—the newly developed 1.0 TGI with an output of 66 kW / 90 PS.

In addition, there will be a choice of four gasoline and two diesel engines, all equipped as standard with a start/stop system and regenerative braking mode. Both TDI models have an SCR catalytic converter. Every engine with a power output of 70 kW or above can be combined with a dual clutch gearbox (DSG).

ADAS and HMI. Volkswagen has integrated a new generation of assistance systems into the Polo. These are systems which were adapted from larger car classes and are being further democratized by their use in the Polo.

Front Assist/ City Emergency Braking / Pedestrian Monitoring. They include the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring. In the new Polo, it comes as standard in even the Trendline base version. Its automatic warning and braking functions contribute towards avoiding frontal collisions on highways, secondary roads and in the city. Another system that is already included in the Polo Trendline as standard: a speed limiter, which can limit the car’s driving speed to a desired figure, e.g. to avoid going too fast in the city. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System is also always on board a new Polo.

ACC / Blind Spot Detection / Rear View. Volkswagen is offering the Polo with an optional Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system (up to 210 km/h/ 130 mph); with DSG it includes the Stop & Go function as well). Another option new in the Polo: Blind Spot Detection including Rear Traffic Alert. ACC is a smart cruise control based on radar, which automatically brakes and accelerates according to the traffic situation. The Blind Spot Detection lane change system gives a warning in the exterior mirror if vehicles are located in what is known as the blind spot during overtaking. Meanwhile, Rear Traffic Alert assists in reversing out of parking places, because it can detect vehicles in cross traffic behind the car. If it detects a hazard, the system warns the driver here too, and it even brakes if necessary.

Park Assist with maneuvering braking function. Another automated technology from a higher vehicle class is the Park Assist system; it automatically guides the car into nearly any conceivable parking space. This means that the Polo steers, and all the driver needs to do is brake and accelerate. The new ‘maneuvering braking function’ assists in an extremely practical way, especially in the city. It is active during parking at speeds of up to 10 km/h, and it brakes automatically as soon as it detects obstacles such as a bollard.

The optional Keyless Access locking and engine starting system, which is also new, can be used to unlock and start up the Polo.

In addition, the Polo is the first Volkswagen and first Group model at all in which a new generation of the Active Info Display is available. The functionality and ease of use of the digital instruments are something completely new in this segment. At the same time, the Polo has been given the latest generation of infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches.

Automated Driving. Volkswagen wants to make cars even safer, more convenient and more comfortable by means of automated driving or semi-automated systems.

Intuitive Usability. Volkswagen focuses on cars that are intuitive to operate and feature new display and control concepts.

Connected Community. Volkswagen will interconnect humans, cars and their surroundings more intensively than ever in the future.

Smart Sustainability. Volkswagen is advancing the development of innovative high-volume models with sustainable drives.

The new Polo was developed based on the latest Volkswagen brand strategy with its four fields of innovation: