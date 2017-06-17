« ExxonMobil greenlights Liza development in offshore Guyana; $4.4B Phase 1 investment | Main

Tesla releases latest version of Autopilot; Model X first SUV to achieve 5-Star crash rating across the board

17 June 2017

Tesla has released the latest version of its Autopilot software, with enhanced features including Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer, Auto Lane Change, Parallel + Perpendicular Autopark, and Summon. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward + Side Collision Warning, and more advanced safety features are also active and standard.

All Tesla vehicles—including the Model 3—have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.

Model X. the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded Model X a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category—including frontal impact, side impact, and pole impact tests conducted on both the driver and passenger side as well as rollover. Model X is the first SUV to earn a 5-star rating across the board.

Tesla said that Model X performs so much better in a crash than conventional SUVs because of the all-electric architecture and powertrain design. The rigid, fortified battery pack mounted beneath the floor creates a center of gravity so low that Model X has the lowest rollover probability of any SUV on the road.