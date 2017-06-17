« ExxonMobil greenlights Liza development in offshore Guyana; $4.4B Phase 1 investment | Main
Tesla releases latest version of Autopilot; Model X first SUV to achieve 5-Star crash rating across the board
17 June 2017
Tesla has released the latest version of its Autopilot software, with enhanced features including Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer, Auto Lane Change, Parallel + Perpendicular Autopark, and Summon. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward + Side Collision Warning, and more advanced safety features are also active and standard.
All Tesla vehicles—including the Model 3—have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.
Model X. the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded Model X a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category—including frontal impact, side impact, and pole impact tests conducted on both the driver and passenger side as well as rollover. Model X is the first SUV to earn a 5-star rating across the board.
Tesla said that Model X performs so much better in a crash than conventional SUVs because of the all-electric architecture and powertrain design. The rigid, fortified battery pack mounted beneath the floor creates a center of gravity so low that Model X has the lowest rollover probability of any SUV on the road.
June 17, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Interesting teaser.
" Please note also that using a self-driving Tesla for car sharing and ride hailing for friends and family is fine, but doing so for revenue purposes will only be permissible on the Tesla Network, details of which will be released next year."
Posted by: Arnold | June 17, 2017 at 02:59 PM