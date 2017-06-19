« Tesla releases latest version of Autopilot; Model X first SUV to achieve 5-Star crash rating across the board | Main | Teijin develops first polycarbonate-resin pillar-less automotive front window; used in EV »

BorgWarner delivers first commercial regulated two-stage (R2S) turbocharging system in Chinese passenger vehicle; Great Wall Motors diesel

19 June 2017

BorgWarner’s regulated two-stage (R2S) turbocharging technology boosts performance for Great Wall Motor’s new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine. Utilized in a Chinese passenger car for the first time, BorgWarner’s R2S turbocharging technology optimizes performance, provides an enhanced driving experience and reduces fuel consumption for Great Wall’s Haval H8 and H9 SUVs.

BorgWarner’s R2S turbocharging technology helps Great Wall’s fuel-efficient 4-cylinder diesel engine achieve an output of 140 kW and a maximum torque of 420 N·m. The technology allows maximum exhaust gas recirculation rates even under full load conditions while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Combining two series-connected turbochargers of different sizes, the advanced technology adapts quickly to changing situations and delivers high boost pressures over the entire engine speed range.

At low engine speeds, the entire exhaust gas flow is directed to the smaller, high-pressure turbocharger, resulting in rapid rise in boost pressure for nearly instant acceleration without delay or turbo lag. As the engine speed increases, both turbochargers work together. The larger turbocharger pre-compresses the intake air, and the smaller turbo compresses it even more.

To maintain smooth power delivery, all of the gases flow directly to the larger turbocharger through a bypass valve at higher engine speeds.