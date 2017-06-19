« 10 years of Neste renewable diesel | Main | GAC Motor targeting 1M unit sales by 2020, 20% new energy vehicles; entering US market by 2019; transition to electric “may be quite long” »

Mercedes-Benz begins construction of new €500M engine plant in Jawor, Poland

19 June 2017

Mercedes-Benz has started construction of its first plant in Poland. The new site in Jawor, comprising an area of around 50 hectares, is the second engine production plant run by Mercedes-Benz Cars outside of Germany. Daimler is investing around €500 million in the new production site for four-cylinder engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars; around 500 jobs will be created.

Mercedes-Benz expects the engine plant in Jawor to combine the latest sector standards with Industry 4.0 and act as a benchmark for engine production. Along with implementing state-of-the-art technology, the company will exploit the potential of digitalization—using app-based applications in the areas of personnel and energy management, for example. Responsive production systems are also expected to enable a flexible approach to production, thus making it possible to produce different engine variants on the same line.

The Jawor site is also expected to set standards in the area of resource-saving production processes: together with energy suppliers and local authorities, solutions for CO 2 -neutral engine production are being developed, for example through the use of wind power, solar energy or biogas applications.

Engine production is scheduled to commence at the new site in 2019.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars powertrain production compound comprises several German and international sites, managed from the lead plant in Untertürkheim. Engines, transmissions, axles and related components are produced in Untertürkheim. The focus of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Berlin is on the development and production of ultramodern components and parts as well as engine production.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Hamburg develops and produces axles and axle components, steering columns, components for exhaust systems and lightweight structural parts. The MDC Power engine factory in Kölleda in the German federal state of Thuringia is a 100% subsidiary of Daimler AG and produces four-cylinder engines for Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles.

Engines and other major components are also produced outside of Germany. The Daimler subsidiary Star Transmission in Romania assembles transmissions and produces parts and components. The joint venture BBAC in Beijing, China, produces engines for local demands. As part of the strategic cooperation between Daimler and the Renault/Nissan Alliance, Infiniti produces four-cylinder gasoline engines for Mercedes-Benz at its US plant in Decherd, Tennessee.