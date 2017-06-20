« Ford to import next-gen Ford Focus for N. America from China; production starting 2H 2019 | Main

Report: Hyundai to boost production of new fuel cell vehicle 15x to 3,600 units

20 June 2017

Citing “industry sources,” Business Korea reports that Hyundai has decided to boost production of a new fuel cell vehicle (earlier post)—to be released early next year—by 15 times to 3,600 units.

Hyundai sold 242 fuel cell vehicles last year; Toyota, the market leader with its Mirai, is targeting 3,000 fuel cell vehciles sold this year. Hyundai’s decision, according to the report, is part of an effort to check Toyota and to promote fuel cell vehicles.

Hyundai Motor unveiled the futuristic FE Fuel Cell Concept at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The FE Concept showcases Hyundai Motor’s fourth-generation of hydrogen fuel cell technology, an evolution of research, development and real-world evaluation programs around the world.

When compared with the current generation system used in the Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell, the new technology is 20% lighter, and achieves 10% greater efficiency. In addition, the power density of the fuel cell stack is increased by 30%, boosting the car’s range significantly.

The FE is designed to run for more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) between refueling, acknowledging the current limited hydrogen infrastructure. Elements of the FE Fuel Cell Concept will influence an SUV Fuel Cell model set for launch in 2018, which will feature advanced Hyundai Smart Sense driver assistance technologies, alongside an extensive hydrogen-powered range.

Hyundai Motor launched the Tucson ix FCEV in 2013 and sold 27 units the same year. The company had sold a total of 666 units through the end of last year. Toyota sold 2,843 units of the Mirai through the end of last year.

Hyundai Motor expects demand for fuel cell vehicles to grow in the US, China and Europe. The Chinese government is planning to supply 5,000 FCEVs and install 100 charging stations by 2020. California and Germany will set up 100 and 400 charging stations by 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The number of registered FCEVs in Korea stood at 128 as of May this year.