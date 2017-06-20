« ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics double lipid production in algae species without inhibiting growth | Main | Magna to produce BMW 5-Series plug-in hybrid; second electrified vehicle program to Graz line-up »

Juniper forecasts consumer connected car revenues to near $50B by 2022; half of vehicles world-wide connected

20 June 2017

In a new report, Juniper Research forecasts that, by 2022, 50% of consumer vehicles on the road will have at least one connectivity service, such as telematics, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications, or connected car commerce services. Further, the new report, Consumer Connected Cars: Applications, Telematics & V2V 2017-2022 forecasts that revenues from consumer connected car services will rise from $18.4 billion in 2017 to $49.2 billion in 2022, a 21.6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Increasing industry involvement from OEMs and network operators, combined with the development of new V2X services, will be key drivers for future growth.

The research suggests that automotive OEMs prepare to capitalize on the impending opportunities of V2X services, such as smart parking and automated fuel payments. North America will emerge as the leading region in this space, accounting for 39% of all end-user spend on connected car commerce platforms by 2022. Juniper argues that stakeholder investments and public-private partnerships will be as critical to future V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) services as OEM involvement.

Additionally, the report found that in-vehicle services must remain specific to the vehicle or risk being viewed as unnecessary and invasive. Lucrative services will therefore be restricted to fuel payments, smart parking and toll roads. However, the report highlighted that early rollouts of infrastructure could take up to 5 years to implement, allowing stakeholders time to cultivate pertinent use cases.

While vehicle sales will limit the take-up of vehicle-integrated commerce services, the report found that high average spend per user will offer a significant revenue opportunity to entice stakeholders. Juniper predicted that total consumer spend over connected car commerce platforms will exceed $100 billion by 2022.