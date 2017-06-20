« Juniper forecasts consumer connected car revenues to near $50B by 2022; half of vehicles world-wide connected | Main | VTT developing autonomous ship navigation systems; Apilot steers during evasive maneuvers and docking »

Print this post

Magna to produce BMW 5-Series plug-in hybrid; second electrified vehicle program to Graz line-up

20 June 2017

BMW’s new 530e plug-in hybrid (earlier post) will be produced at Magna’s contract manufacturing plant in Graz, Austria, starting in summer 2017. Magna’s Graz facility will then be the production home for two premium electrified vehicles: the BMW 530e and the previously awarded Jaguar I-PACE.

Production of the new BMW 5 Series marks the successful continuation of the strategic partnership between the BMW Group and Magna that started more than 15 years ago. The first BMW produced in Graz, an X3 SUV, rolled off the assembly line in Graz in 2003.

We are excited to be adding another electrified vehicle architecture to our line-up. Vehicle electrification is a growing trend in the industry and, with our complete vehicle know-how, we are in a great position to help our customers meet the demands. —Günther Apfalter, President Magna Steyr

Magna started the split production on the BMW 5 Series sedan in March of this year and will commence production of the Jaguar I-Pace, their first electric car, in the first quarter of 2018. This year the company celebrates a milestone of more than three million vehicles produced in total for various automakers over the life of the plant in Graz.