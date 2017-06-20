« Edeniq secures $5M in growth equity; 27 plants in cellulosic ethanol pipeline | Main | ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics double lipid production in algae species without inhibiting growth »

Norsk Titanium delivers first FAA-certified, additive manufactured Ti64 structural aviation components

20 June 2017

Norsk Titanium AS, a supplier of additive manufactured structural titanium components, announced the first (on-time) delivery of FAA-approved structural components for installation on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The company said that this key milestone demonstrates the production maturity and readiness of the Rapid Plasma Deposition technology to compete against traditional manufacturing processes.

The RPD process melts titanium wire in a cloud of argon gas and precisely and rapidly builds up in layers to a near-net-shape (up to 80% complete) that requires very little finish machining. Production cost is less than legacy forging and billet manufacturing techniques due to significantly less waste and machining energy.

Delivery of these first three part numbers represents significant progress for additive manufacturing: qualification with the OEM, certification with the FAA, and the ability to transition to production and meet customer cost, quality and delivery expectations. Norsk Titanium delivering on a significantly reduced timeline further signals the ancillary cost benefits that customers may realize with additive manufacturing: lead time reduction, lower inventory requirements, and future spare parts continuity assurances. —Norsk Titanium President & Chief Executive Officer Warren M. Boley, Jr.

Norsk Titanium AS is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a Tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world’s premier aerospace manufacturers.