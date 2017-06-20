« Baker Institute expert urges focus on larger light-duty trucks and SUVs to reduce gasoline use, emissions | Main | Ford to import next-gen Ford Focus for N. America from China; production starting 2H 2019 »

Print this post

Volkswagen Group and Hamburg partner to bid to host 2021 ITS World Congress

20 June 2017

The Volkswagen Group and its partner city, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, have submitted a bid to host the 2021 ITS World Congress. Under their strategic mobility partnership concluded in 2016 (earlier post), the partners have joined forces to shape the urban mobility of the future and to develop the city as a model for forward-looking, sustainable and integrated urban mobility. To this end, intelligent mobility solutions for both personal mobility and freight transport are to be brought together in an integrated approach.



An intelligent fully-connected vehicle of the future: the Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ show car. (Earlier post.) Click to enlarge.

The Volkswagen Group is participating in the ITS European Congress in Strasbourg from 19-22 June, where it is presenting its activities for the intelligent transport of people and goods. As a member of the ERTICO – ITS Europe network, the Group along with other partners is showcasing intelligent, safe and sustainable mobility.

The goal of the Group’s ‘TOGETHER– Strategy 2025’ is to make the transformation from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider. This also includes making mobility more comfortable, safer and more sustainable for our customers. That is why we are stepping up our activities in the field of new, intelligent mobility solutions – in collaboration with cities, public institutions, researchers, associations and other car makers. —Ludger Fretzen, Head of Group Strategy for New Business at the Volkswagen Group

The Group said that its e-mobility offensive is a key building block in this engagement in intelligent transport systems: the Group will be launching more than ten new electrified models by the end of 2018. A further 30 purely battery-powered vehicles will follow in the period to 2025.

Spearheaded by Porsche, the Group is driving the expansion of a fast-charging infrastructure for electric cars. “Sedric”, the Volkswagen Group’s concept car, gave a glimpse of autonomous driving of the future. (Earlier post.) Audi recently founded a new subsidiary, Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH, to work on a system for autonomous vehicles for the entire Group. MOIA, the Volkswagen Group’s new company for mobility services committed to individual mobility solutions such as ride hailing via app and car-pooling (earlier post), will also play a decisive role in ITS.