Airbus Helicopters unveils Racer high-speed demonstrator configuration; in-flight “start-and-stop”

21 June 2017

At the Paris air show, Airbus Helicopters unveiled the aerodynamic configuration of the high speed demonstrator it is developing as part of the Clean Sky 2 European research program. Codenamed Racer (Rapid And Cost-Effective Rotorcraft), this demonstrator will incorporate a number of innovative features and will be optimized for a cruise speed of more than 400 km/h (249 mph).

It will aim at achieving the best trade-off between speed, cost-efficiency, sustainability and mission performance. Final assembly of the demonstrator is expected to start in 2019, with a first flight the next year.

The Racer demonstrator will be built around a simple architecture, ensuring safety and cost-efficiency. An innovative “box-wing” design, optimized for aerodynamic efficiency, will provide lift in cruise mode while isolating passengers during ground operations from the “pusher” lateral rotors designed to generate thrust in forward flight.

The simplicity of the concept is one of the main assets of the aircraft configuration, which combines fixed wings for energy efficient lift, propellers (so called lateral rotors) for energy-efficient propulsion and a main rotor that provides energy-efficient VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) flight capabilities.

Optimized for performance and low acoustic signature, these lateral rotors as well as the main rotor will be driven by two Safran RTM322 engines. (The RTM 322 was the result of a joint development between Safran Helicopter Engines and British manufacturer Rolls-Royce. In 2013, Safran Helicopter Engines acquired the entire RTM 322 program.)

An “eco mode” will be tested by the engine manufacturer to demonstrate an electrically-powered “start and stop” of one engine in flight, thus generating fuel savings and increasing range.

The Racer demonstrator will also benefit from a hybrid metallic-composite airframe, specifically designed for low weight and low recurring costs. It will also be equipped with a new high voltage direct current electrical generation, which will significantly contribute to weight reduction.

Building upon the success of the self-funded X3 demonstrator, which validated the “compound” aerodynamic configuration—a combination of a traditional main rotor and innovative lateral rotors—the Racer project will bring this concept closer to an operational design and demonstrate its suitability for a wide spectrum of missions where increased speed and efficiency will bring significant added value for citizens and operators.

This is especially the case for emergency medical services and search and rescue operations, as well as for public services, commercial air transport and private and business aviation.